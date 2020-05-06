Radio personality Fred Inniger of Kendallville will mark 10 years with his Sports Talk radio show Thursday night, May 7, from 7-9 p.m. on 95.5 FM The Hawk.
He has hosted 2,000 interviews, featuring 1,300 different people.
Inniger's first guest will be former White Sox baseball player Art Kusnyer. Also to be interviewed are Gary Adkins of Parkview Noble Hospital who played semi-pro baseball and Pat Hoffman, former sports anchor for WANE TV.
Later in the show he will discuss the history of the show, including favorite interviews and families.
Inniger has been a broadcast sports icon in northeast Indiana for many years: WAWK from 1969 until 1985 and The Hawk, coming in 2010 when WAWK received an FM license for 95.5, and continuing until the present.
Before his years at WAWK, he taught, was a guidance counselor and coached with East Noble.
