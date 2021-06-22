KENDALLVILLE — The Alpha Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa held its final meeting before summer break on Wednesday, June 2, at 7 p.m. at the Kendallville Public Library. It was one of only two meetings held in person in 2021.
President Gretchen Riehm welcomed 16 members, then turned the meeting over to scholarship chairman Cindy Jollief, who introduced Lynnette Strong, winner of the chapter’s academic scholarship, and Leslie Solis, winner of the Impact Award. Each winner talked about her high school career and what her plans are for college and beyond.
President Dianne Trees, vice president Deb Hockley, treasurer Paula Graden, recording secretary Cindy Jollief, and corresponding secretary Betty Allen were installed as officers for the 2021-2023 biennium. Their term begins in September.
Hockley read correspondence from the newsletters of Life and Family Services, ARC of Noble County and Riley Cheer Guild. She read a thank-you note from Kyra Warren for the chapter’s sponsorship for a state academic scholarship, which Warren received, and a thank-you note from Impact Award winner Solis.
Committee reports were heard from Jane Roush, Nancy Diggins, Dianne Steinbarger and Dianne Trees. Treasurer Paula Graden, read the proposed budget for 2021-23, which chapter members then approved.
The chapter presented Riehm with a gift of appreciation for her service as president. The next meeting is Sept. 2 at the library.
