Members of the Beta Chapter of Tri Kappa met Sept. 13 at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville with nine members present.
President, Cindy Frick reported that Chapter Inspection was completed that afternoon by Province Officer Jodi Spataro. She said that everything is in order for the Beta Chapter.
Treasurer Marilyn Freiburger reported that the treasurer’s books were audited by Lori Jansen and Linda Leamon in July.
Secretary Linda Jansen read thank you notes from East Noble students Drew Sillaway for the Beta scholarship and Courtney Cooper for the vocal music award.
Thank you notes for the monetary donations from The Friendship Connection, Performing Arts at the CLC, Life and Family Services, East Noble AFS Chapter, Kendallville Day Care, Tri Kappa State Mental Health Fund, The Arc of Noble County Foundation, Kid Kits/Faith United Methodist Church and Drug Free Noble County were also received.
The September Tri Kappa Newsletter, the Hoosier Art Salon Art Exhibition information, the Artist Reception in New Harmony and the Gamma Xi Minutes were reviewed.
The president thanked Beta's Fine Arts Committee of LouAnne Pillers and Jane Doyle for organizing an enjoyable Fine Arts Party in June to the Wagon Wheel Playhouse in Warsaw, and dinner at the Boat House in Winona Lake.
Lori Jansen reported that the Power of the Purse fundraiser will be in November. The format will be a little different than in the past. Hors d’oeuvres will be served instead of a dinner. She donated a purse for the event and thanked Beta members for their generosity in donations to purchase contents for the purse. The extra money will be put back into the general fund for future use.
The president reminded everyone the chapter will be using the same program book as last year as it was printed for two years. She handed out an insert for the 2022-2023 meeting agendas and the meeting locations. The treasurer provided an insert for the 2022-2023 budget.
Nut order forms were distributed to the members by the committee of Julia Nixon and Cindy Frick. There is a slight increase with some of the items. However, the chapter will be using the same dollar figures as last year. Profits may be slightly lower. All orders need to be turned in at the next meeting, Oct. 12.
The president pointed out several news items in the fall issue of Cross Keys such as Alpha Chapter’s Laurie Bloom, the Tri Kappa vice president, and the Beta Chapter article.
Julie Carmichael reported that she received approximately 26 amendments to the State By Laws to be voted upon at the next state convention. They will be scanned for members to review.
Members decided that they will have an auction of various items donated by members at the November meeting. Last year's fun auction netted $392 which was added to the Beta's general fund.
Thank yous were expressed to the hosting committee of Julie Carmichael and Lori Jansen.
The next meeting will be Oct. 12 at the home of Julia Nixon. Nut orders will be due.
