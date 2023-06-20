Manchester University in North Manchester named 347 undergraduate students to the dean’s list for the spring semester. Undergraduate students earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours are honored.
These students were named to the list: Kora Beasley of Middlebury, Population Health; Isabelle Bishop of Larwill, elementary education; Kaylee Blough of Huntertown, psychology; Victoria Blough of Huntertown, psychology; Kylie Castator of Garrett, biology-chemistry and chemistry; Jacob Chaffee of Huntertown, biology-chemistry; Penelope Eash of Middlebury, psychology criminology; Natalee Gawthrop of Columbia City, biology-chemistry; Joshua Gorney of Columbia City, K-12 human performance education; Elaina Halferty of Columbia City, early childhood and elementary education; Trey Hicks of Pierceton, environmental studies; Madelyn Hosford of Albion, history and English; Rachel Malcolm of Huntertown, nursing; Elizabeth Miller of Columbia City, undeclared major; MeiLin Newton of Columbia City, business management; Ryce Noragon of Columbia City, undeclared major; Kirsten Norton of Hudson, English-language arts education; Sara Shultz of Churubusco, social work; Augustus Stender of Columbia City, business management; Ana Wahll of LaGrange, chemistry and educational studies; and Megan Young of Churubusco, chemistry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.