ANGOLA — Chapman’s Brewing Company’s Vaulted Series Barrel Aged Valiant is available for pre-orders and will be released on Black Friday. There is a limited amount of 22-ounce bombers of the American stout.

Aged in Hotel Tango Whiskey barrels, the beer is 6.7% alcohol by volume.

Pre-orders will be delivered on Black Friday, Nov 27, unless otherwise noted. Orders can be made at chapmansbrewing.com.

ANGOLA — The Living Room, 25 S. Public Square, is hosting a craft bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The theme is Walking in a Winter Wonderland. Booths are available to rent for $25. For details, call 316- 9271.

