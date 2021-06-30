KENDALLVILLE — Good news capped the conclusion of Wayne Center District 7 Historical Site's schoolhouse camp last week.
Through the generosity of nearby landowners Mark and Jeanne Pankop and with the cooperation of Wayne Center United Methodist Church, the school was gifted land on the east side of the building.
On Friday, LouAnne Pillers, the volunteer "school marm," presented Mark and Jeanne Pankop with a painting of the school and thanked Kendallville attorney Doug Atz for all his help with the effort. Todd Bauer of Foresight Consulting contributed his services as well.
The Pankops purchased the land they donated from the owner of the farm east of the school and deeded it to the school once the school obtained 501(c)(3) status. "Mark’s mother and grandfather attended school in this schoolhouse," said Pillers. "It is near and dear to his heart."
In June of 1885, the trustees of Wayne Center Methodist Church agreed to build a school so that their building could be used for church services only. Students were educated in this brick one-room schoolhouse until 1924 when they moved into a new building across the road. The one-room brick schoolhouse sat empty for a while and was later used for storage.
In 1991, Deedra Atz spearheaded an effort to bring the schoolhouse back to life. With help from various local businesses and local organizations, the building was restored and is used for summer camps, school field trips and other special events. The school is now known as the Wayne Center District 7 Historical Site.
Each morning last week, school marm Pillers had students close their eyes while she rang the school bell, transporting them back into time. When they opened their eyes, Grover Cleveland was the president, and the vehicles racing by on Schoolhouse Road were just fast-moving buggies.
Encircling the top of this year's classroom walls were student-made paper doll chains. The brown paper and the paper doll pattern simulated what might have been used in President Cleveland's time. On Friday students answered rapid-fire questions about Cleveland, the first Democrat elected after the Civil War (in 1885). Cleveland was our 22nd and also our 24th president; he was the only president to leave the White House and return for a second term four years later (1885-1889 and 1893-1897).
Camp was every morning last week from 9-11:30. All the activities were based on what children during Cleveland's terms might have enjoyed.
"We made buzz saws, which are buttons on strings that you pull, and Jacob’s Ladders," Pillers said. "We cut paper dolls, and we painted a watercolor picture of the schoolhouse. We played Cobbler, Cobbler, Mend My Shoe and Red Rover, and had some relay races like the egg on the spoon race. Each child had a memory verse for the week and we conducted an old-fashioned spelling bee and a scavenger hunt."
With Ellen Ferguson, the students made apple butter, cookies, lemonade and ice cream.
They learned that their schoolhouse flag has 38 stars and that Colorado is the newest state. They learned that Cleveland was the only president to serve two non-consecutive terms in office and that he was a bachelor when he was elected, but got married while in office to Frances Folsom.
Mark Pankop's grandfather lived a mile down the road from the schoolhouse. In a pasture field on his property, Pankop found a cow tag with the number 7. Cows used to wear numbers on chains around their necks, for identification. Friday he gave it to Pillers.
"It was the number 7," Pillers said, "which struck him because the schoolhouse is actually called the Wayne Center District No. 7 Historical Site. So, he thought we should have it."
Pillers said the donated land will be used for recess. "We plan to plant a couple of trees," she added. "We’ll have to decide what else might go there. I would love to have an outhouse — a non-functional one — just for fun."
Pillers as well as three special guests all had grandchildren at the schoolhouse camp last week. The guests were Trevor Tipton, who collects Native American artifacts; Vance Hamlin, who portrays a woodsman, and Doris Goins, an award-winning maker of quilts and a former schoolhouse committee member.
"I want to get the word out that I want to partner with area teachers and will be available for classroom visits and field trips to the schoolhouse," Pillers said. "The library is going to offer a field trip to the schoolhouse for adults in August."
She said the building needs some help, structurally, and they will be seeking grants.
"I am really hoping to increase programming and usage of the schoolhouse," she said.
