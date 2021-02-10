COLDWATER, Mich. — After an extended period of darkness, the big screen at Tibbits Opera House will once again light up Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. with the 1997 love story “Titanic,” starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Surrounded by her granddaughter and several oceanic explorers, Rose DeWitt Bukater tells the story her journey to America aboard the Titanic on its maiden voyage in 1912. When Rose boards the departing vessel with her fiancé, she catches the eye of Jack, a young drifter and artist, who has just won two third class tickets on the same ship.
As the journey across the Atlantic progresses the two become close and are caught between the divisions of social classes. Midway through their voyage, Jake and Rose face an even bigger obstacle when the ocean liner strikes a rogue iceberg. In addition to being pursued by Rose’s fiancé, who is determined to make Jake pay for taking Rose from him, the pair must try and survive, not only the sinking of the supposedly “unsinkable ship,” but the frigid waters of the north Atlantic. “Titanic” is rated PG-13.
Sponsored by Tracey Kelly, Financial Advisor with Edward Jones, this screening is the first of a series of community planned and sponsored events.
Rather than see the theater continue to stay dark, Tibbits has opened the programming to the community for the next three months. For those who have always wanted to see a certain movie on the big screen, or have their band play on the historic stage, this is the opportunity for community members to plan and sponsor their own public performance at a fraction of the normal rental price.
All events will be open to the public with donations to Tibbits accepted at the door. Tibbits will handle the basic marketing for the performance and their staff will run the show.
Doors to the theater open and general admission seating begins at 5:30 pm with donations at the door. Due to current restrictions, seating for all events is limited and masks are required upon entering and when moving about the theatre. Concessions and bar will be available based on current restrictions.
For more information or to purchase tickets for upcoming events, visit Tibbits.org, stop in at Tibbits business offices at 93 W. Chicago St. in Coldwater, Michigan, or call 517-278-6029. The historic Tibbits Opera House is located at 14 S. Hanchett St. in Coldwater.
