Lions learn about search and rescue efforts

At the Rome City/Brimfield Lions Club's recent meeting in Brimfield, Jan Harkner-Abbs and her search and rescue canine Rock presented a short program about the search deployment following the Kentucky tornadoes.
She also presented the custom-made medical kits which have been donated by the Lions Club and explained how they can be used in trauma situations to help the canines. A total of 16 kits were built for the handlers and canines.
