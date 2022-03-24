Lions learn about search and rescue efforts

Jan Harkner-Abbs and her search-and-rescue canine, Rock, presented a short program at the Rome City-Brimfield Lions Club’s recent meeting in Brimfield, Harkner Abbs spoke about their search deployment after the Kentucky tornadoes. She also presented the custom-made medical kits, donated by the Lions Club, and explained how the kits can be used in trauma situations to help the canines. A total of 16 kits were built for the handlers and canines.

