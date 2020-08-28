FORT WAYNE — As communities across the United States try to recover and rebuild following months of racism, riots a pandemic and an uncertain future, Youth For Christ has found a way to drive home — literally — a message of reconciliation.
This summer, YFC Northern Indiana teamed with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne UNITED, the Fort Wayne Police Department and Brotherhood Mutual to frame a house for a deserving family.
Youth For Christ Northern Indiana City Life leader Nygel Simms said the collaboration by community leaders in Fort Wayne demonstrated that reconciliation is possible by welcoming people together who have different strengths and perspectives.
“Our motto is to live here and to lead here, and today we actually get to live up to those standards as we get to inspire and lead our kids to lead in the community that they’re from,” Simms said. “What’s so powerful when we all come together and build something together, like this house that we’re building for a family, is our differences come together and we can make a major difference. It’s not what sets us apart, it’s that we have different perspectives and when they come together, major things happen.”
YFC of Northern Indiana rolled up its sleeves to give back to the community and strengthen bonds among YFC volunteers, students and community partners.
“That’s what we’re called to do as Christ-followers — to put our love into action, through the context of relationship but also through the context of hard work,” said Chris Todia, CEO of YFC Northern Indiana. “This is a demonstration of the hard work it’s going to take to build community. There is real reconciliation that needs to happen. There’s real work that needs to happen in this community ... At Youth for Christ, our ministry is based entirely around the concept of proximity, of us getting close with people and seeing how God works in the midst of that. We believe that when proximity happens, transformation happens. That also is the case within community in general.”
Nationally, Youth For Christ is telling inspiring stories like these through #YFCBeTheStory.
Youth For Christ started in 1944, when the Rev. Billy Graham served as YFC’s first full-time staff member. Since then, Youth For Christ has continued to be both a rural and urban ministry, working with local churches and other like-minded partners. It operates in more than 100 nations and has more than 160 chapters impacting communities across America.
Learn more about Youth For Christ at yfc.net, Facebook and Instagram pages, Twitter feed @yfcusa or on Vimeo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.