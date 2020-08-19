LIGONIER — The Ligonier Public Library has announced new hours of operation.
The library is now open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library is closed on Sunday.
Library patrons must maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet and masks are required. Patrons may use the library to check out materials, use public computers and WiFi, and make copies or send faxes. All computer sessions are limited to one hour per patron, per day.
Children younger than age 8 must have an adult present at all times in the library.
Other activities are limited. No extended stays for social gatherings are permitted. The library meeting rooms are closed to the public and there are no in-person programs until further notice. There is no curbside service.
