Students in Steuben County schools were recently recognized as Rising Stars of Indiana Class of 2022.
Each Indiana high school was invited to recognize up to four students currently in the 11th grade, based on their academic achievement. Standardized test scores; extracurricular activities, both academic and non-academic; leadership and community service and involvement are considered.
The program is hosted by the Indiana Association of School Principals.
Local honorees include:
• Angola High School — Ellory Aldred, Aiden Koch, Maddison Sulier and Keagan Webber
• Fremont High School — Katie Baker, Ethan Bock, Logan Brooks and Nicholas Miller
• Prairie Heights High School — Alexandra German, Kennedy Kugler and Jaden Soller
