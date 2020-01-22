KENDALLVILLE — Celebrate Recovery meets on a regular basis in two locations in Noble County.
Every Sunday, Celebrate Recovery meets at 6 p.m. at Crosspointe Family Church, 205 High Pointe Crossing, Kendallville. Call 260-343-8515 for information.
Every Thursday, Celebrate Recovery meets at 6 p.m. at Vineyard Church, 702 Kelly St., Rome City. Call 260-854-9243.
