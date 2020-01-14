COLDWATER, Mich. — “Victorian Reflection,” the January exhibit by Arts Alive at Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St., Coldwater, Michigan, celebrates a bygone era in what ever way artists wish to interpret it and organizers invite artists in all medium to participate.
The exhibit started Friday and runs through March 6. Artists were asked submit up to three pieces at $5 per submission.
“The great thing about each of our gallery shows is that the themes allow for a variety of interpretations,” said Stephanie Burdick, Arts Alive board member. “With this show, one artist might immediately think of Victorian architecture, while another might lean toward costume designs or renderings, while another still might play off the word ‘reflection’ and choose to use mirrors or the like.”
Cash prizes are awarded to the top artists based on audience votes. Artists can also sell their work on commission.
The Victorian expression replaces “Home for the Holidays.” During winter, the art gallery is open by appointment, one hour prior to all events held at Tibbits, and during those events. There is no admission charge for the gallery and visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite artwork.
The gallery shows rotate approximately every six weeks. Along with two private exhibits, other themes for the 2020 gallery shows include “Kids Art Rocks!” “Once Upon a Time,” “A Chair Affair,” and “Holiday Leftovers.” For dates and details of these exhibits, or to become involved in Arts Alive, call Burdick at Tibbits at 517-278-6029, email artsalivecw@gmail.com or visit the Arts Alive facebook page at www.facebook.com/Arts-Alive-Coldwater.
Arts Alive is an organization that hosts gallery exhibitions, organizes the Coldwater ArtWalk, the Art of the Holiday, and other art-related community events in Coldwater.
