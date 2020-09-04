HAMILTON — The Browns, of Le Mars, Iowa, will appear at the Hamilton Life Center, 4001 Terry Lake Road, on Friday.
The group recently finished its newest recording, “Brave,” on the StowTown Recording label, working with Dove Award winning producer Wayne Haun. The Browns’ newest radio single “Better Off There” is climbing the national charts.
“In their live shows this talented foursome do an amazing variety of musical styles including southern gospel, bluegrass, Celtic and classical,” said concert organizer Marc Hamman.
From performing more than 30 shows at the Americana Theatre in Branson, Missouri, to Dollywood theme park stages, to more than 10 Royal Caribbean and Carnival cruises, the award-winning group is known as a close-knit family with harmony, humor and astounding musicianship.
Friday, the Browns will make Hamilton Life Center history by performing a full-length concert. No preshow is scheduled.
The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Doors and concessions open at 5:50 p.m. Tickets cost $8 and will be available at the door.
