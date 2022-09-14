Alyssa Crum of Ligonier, Sagarika McCollough of Ligonier and Amber Poling of Middlebury are among students named to the president’s list for the summer term at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.
Taylor Hartsock of Columbia City and Konnor Crager of Corunna are among students named to the dean’s list for the summer term at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Southern New Hampshire University offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester.
