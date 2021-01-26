KENDALLVILLE — Marcelle Imogene Glasgow, a resident at Chandler Place in Kendallville, will celebrate her 100th birthday on Feb. 5.
She was born to George and Victoria Main on Feb. 5, 1921, in Albany, Indiana. Later a sister, Lucille was born into the family. The family of four lived a good life together despite the hardships of the Great Depression era. At one time, Marcelle and her sister did pie delivery from their mother’s pie shop. They used their wagon to take the pies and had a few upsets to tell about.
Glasgow moved to Fort Wayne after she graduated from high school in 1940 and worked at Magnavox. She had other jobs over the years, from working on the Indiana Toll Road as a hostess, to factory work, to being a teacher’s helper in elementary schools.
Glasgow was married three times and had two children, Robert Allen Coahran Jr. and Tonnie René Selvon Belden.
In the family of her son and daughter-in-law, Vickie, Glasgow is stepgrandmother to Kelly Kriner and Kory Freed, a great-grandmother to five children, and a great-great-grandmother to three children, Braylee, Libradee and Parker.
In her daughter’s family, she is grandmother to Stacy Foote and Rebecca Freeman; great-grandmother to Brooke DeBoest, Bridgette Foote, Blaire Foote, Courntey Lundquist, Sydney Freeman and Nicklaus Freeman; and great-great-grandmother to Cormac DeBoest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.