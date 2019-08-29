ARCHBOLD, Ohio — Sauder Village invites home school families from throughout the region to Home School Appreciation Days Sept. 3-7 and Sept. 10-14.
There will be discounted home school rates, special coupons and hands-on activities.
“Our costumed guides and working craftsmen help bring history to life for students of all ages,” said Kim Krieger, PR/Media Relations. “Home School Appreciation Days are a great time for home school families to have fun in the past while learning something new at Sauder Village.”
As a special for Home School Appreciation Week, home school families will receive a special discount — $7 admission per person for ages 6 and up. Throughout the Home School Appreciation Days at the village a variety of STEAM activities (science, technology, education, arts and math) have been planned for children to try in addition to engaging opportunities to explore Ohio’s rich history from 1803 through 1928.
Recognized as Ohio’s largest living-history village, this award-winning destination offers plenty for guests to see and do while experiencing life in Ohio from 1803 through the 1920s.
At the 1920s Main Street Community, doors are now open to the newly constructed car dealership and gas station. As guests enter the Rich Ford Auto Dealership they will be immersed in a car dealership of days-gone-by. With a 1926 Model T Ford in the showroom, a table and chairs where sales took place, and an office complete with telephone and typewriter, guests visiting the dealership will learn about the transition from horses to automobiles and how America’s new love for the automobile had an impact on society. Adjacent to the auto dealership is a service station complete with an old-time gas pump and a service shop full of car parts, batteries, tools, oil and other unique artifacts to help bring the history of this time period to life! Guests will also enjoy visiting the relocated District 16 school and doctor’s office, as well as the barbershop and depot.
There is plenty for Sauder Village guests to see and do while visiting historic homes, farms, gardens and community shops. Families can take a walk through time while exploring wigwams and a trading post at Natives and Newcomers and then continue to the Pioneer Settlement Area to experience life in Ohio from 1830-70 at the log school, church, barn, homes, gardens and more! At the Grime Homestead guests can experience life in the 1920s while exploring a farmhouse complete with a telephone, radio and player piano! Throughout the Village guests can also marvel at craftsmen blending skill and creativity in glass, metals, fabric, wood and clay.
For guests with young children a visit to Sauder Village would not be complete without spending time in the log cabin, barn and garden at Little Pioneers Homestead or meeting the animals in the barnyard. A ride on the horse-drawn carriage and a free train ride around the Village are also popular activities. Other favorite stops include a visit to the Ice-Cream Parlor and Lauber’s General Store.
Other upcoming Sauder Village fall events include Monarchs and More Family Fun Day, Celebrate our Artisans, Apple Week, Vintage Base Ball Tournament, and Fiber Arts Fest. October events include Transportation Exploration, Fall on the Farm/Scout Day, Community Health Day, Explore the Crafts and the annual Woodcarver’s Show and Sale. A complete schedule of 2019 events is available online at saudervillage.org
Sauder Village is located at 22611 S.R. 2 in Archbold, Ohio. It includes a historic village, restaurant, bakery, campground, country inn, banquet facilities, and shopping. A variety of special events are held throughout the season.
Historic Sauder Village is open this fall Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The village is closed on Mondays, except holidays and will close for the 2019 season on Oct. 27. For more details about Home School Appreciation Days or other events planned at Sauder Village call 800-590-9755, visit saudervillage.org.
