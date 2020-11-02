Pop tasting challenge at Cahoots
ANGOLA — Open mic night is Friday at Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., 6-8 p.m.
At this month’s open mic night, youth can also get involved in the pop challenge.
Pop comes in a variety of flavors and Cahoots has assembled some of the strangest. Those who attend open mic night will get to give their taste buds a walk on the wild side.
The tastings are free. Coffee drinks and a variety of prepackaged cold drinks, including Jones Soda, will be available for purchase.
