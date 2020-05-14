COLDWATER, Mich. — Fine artists and street performers will have an opportunity to exhibit their talents at the downtown ArtWalk Saturday, July 11 presented by Arts Alive.
The juried outdoor festival will fill South Monroe Street in downtown Coldwater with a variety of fine art, food, performers and live music from 2-10 p.m. Organizers expect to line the street with woodworkers, painters, sculptors, photographers, and more. Local restaurants will also be interspersed at tables throughout South Monroe Street to offer a variety of food to festival-goers. Open mic time from 2-6 p.m. will allow area performers to entertain the crowd, with a live band to keep the evening of fun going from 6-10 p.m.
Artists interested in being considered for the ArtWalk should fill out an online registration form at Tibbits.org/art-2 to be considered by the committee. Those chosen to participate will need to provide their own pop-up tents, chairs and tables for their 10-by-10-foot booth and reserve their place with a $40 deposit.
“We know that a vibrant arts community leads to economic prosperity. Arts Alive is committed to bringing arts opportunities to the downtown area, and we are really excited with the changes that we’ve made to this community event,” said Arts Alive board member Stephanie Burdick. “Artists and performers have been helping many people get through their time in quarantine. By July, I know we’ll all be ready to get out of the house, support our local artists, musicians and restaurants, and enjoy this event.”
Along with the online artist registration form, the FAQ page will answer most questions about the event. Street performers, chalk artists and magicians are asked to email Arts Alive to discuss their involvement in the festival. Details regarding the open mic time will be available at a later date. Community members interested in helping run ArtWalk are also asked to contact Stephanie at 517-278-6029 or artsalivecw@gmail.com.
ArtWalk is being presented with support from the City of Coldwater and the Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce.
