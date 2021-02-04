KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library’s newest “Library of Things” collection is called Memory. It’s filled with items that are beneficial for those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease or dementia and their caregivers.
The collection was started at the suggestion of a patron. Many times, that’s all it takes! This patron commented that they loved the library’s jigsaw puzzle collection, but that they all contained too many pieces. When the staff asked why, they let the library know that they got puzzles for their family member who had Alzheimer’s.
When the staff began searching for puzzles that were suitable for memory care patients, they realized just how many resources were available and the new collection was born.
Mentally stimulating activities like jigsaw and crossword puzzles have been shown to benefit patients with these conditions. KPL’s Memory collection is filled with these items, plus art projects, activity books and more.
In addition to providing these important resources, KPL has teamed up with the Alzheimer’s Association to help patrons learn the 10 Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease, because early detection matters. The signs are:
1. Memory loss that disrupts daily life.
2. Challenges in planning or solving problems.
3. Difficulty completing familiar tasks.
4. Confusion with time or place.
5. Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships.
6. New problems with words in speaking or writing.
7. Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps.
8. Decreased or poor judgment.
9. Withdrawal from work or social activities.
10. Changes in mood and personality.
If you or someone you care about is experiencing any of these warning signs, please see a doctor. For additional support, contact the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900 or alz.org.
