Hartland serving beer
ASHLEY — Hartland Winery, 425 C.R. 23, is now serving beer on tap.
“We are very excited to be able to offer beer to the non-wine drinking public,” said Brenda Lockhart, owner and tasting room manager. “We recognized that there was a part of our customer base that had friends and family that really didn’t drink wine, so when the law changed allowing wineries to sell beer, we jumped at the chance to expand our offerings in the tasting room.”
Hartland Winery is currently partnering with Chapman’s Brewery, Angola, but is looking at partnerships with other local and regional breweries as well.
The new state law, which passed in July, states that any winery can sell beer on tap for consumption within the winery property. By participating in beer sales, a winery must also require that all patrons be 21 years old or older.
“Minors are allowed outside but per state law are not allowed within the tasting room area,” said Lockhart.
Hartland Winery has extended its hours on Friday and Saturday nights until 8 p.m.
Card show in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE — A sports card and collectibles show will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ramada plaza center and travel hotel, 305 E. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne.
Dealers from throughout the tri-state region will be in attendance buying, selling and trading both sport and non-sport cards and collectibles. Featured will be vintage and new singles, hobby boxes and supplies.
Attendance is free and the public is invited to attend. People may bring items for appraisal. For more information, call Brian Mayne at 824-4867 or mcscards@icloud.com or on facebook at mcs cards.
