I was asked if people should continue to treat ash trees for Emerald Ash Borer, even after years of treatments have gone by. EAB is an invasive, imported beetle that has devastated the ash tree populations in 33 states since 2002.
At the heart of that question is another question: is EAB still a problem here? That answer is YES. While the total number of borers has declined as our older trees died off, there are plenty of young ash trees out there, and the borers are sustaining their population just fine on those remaining trees.
So, the answer to the original “Do I keep treating?” question is YES. If not treated, the ash borers will find your now unprotected tree and begin feeding, and it will noticeably begin to deteriorate after 3-4 years, to the point you will need to have it removed for safety and aesthetic reasons.
The good news: in a study of many ash trees in central Indiana, scientists learned the trees can be treated once every 3 years. Increasing the interval beyond 3 years will be risky for the tree’s health. Compared to the original recommendation back in the early 2000s that suggested you treat the ash trees every year, this treat-every-three-year strategy is a big improvement.
How do the finances compare between treating the trees versus cutting them down? Here is an example:
Let’s say you have an ash tree with a trunk diameter of 30 inches. If you have that tree and its stump removed, the cost could easily be $1,800 or more. If the ash tree is near your house or other valuable structures, special precautions will need to be taken to keep falling limbs from causing damage. These protective measures add greatly to the labor costs and could easily double the removal costs to more than $3,600.
In contrast, to keep your current tree alive, you would need to inject that tree once every three years at a cost of $300 (assuming the fee is $10 per diameter inch). In other words, the $1,800 -$3,600 you pay to remove the tree would provide 18-36 years of enjoying your tree!
Another option is to remove the ash tree and replace it with a new tree. Just remember, trees grow slowly. Most trees add about a half an inch of diameter per year. If you spend another $500 to purchase and plant a new tree after the old tree is removed, the $2,300 to $4,100 you spent would provide 23 to 41 years of tree enjoyment with your current ash tree. Moreover, the new tree you plant would only be half the size of the original ash tree in 30 years.
The smart thing for both your wallet and the ash tree’s health is to continue to treat ash trees in your lawn for EAB every three years as long as the trees continue to look healthy.
If you decide to remove an ash tree, remove it while it still has some life in it. Dead ash trees are dangerous. Dead ash become brittle and limbs rain down upon those trying to cut down the tree. I know of several people who have been killed and permanently injured due to ash tree collapses. Removing severely damaged ash trees is a job best left to professionals and their special skills and equipment.
Want more information about Emerald Ash Borer? Visit https://extension.entm.purdue.edu/EAB/ for information about treatments, safety and other advice.
