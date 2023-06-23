KENDALLVILLE — The Diabetes Support Group, facilitated by Parkview Center for Healthy Living, will test members’ knowledge about diabetes in a friendly Trivia games at the Thursday, June 29, meeting at 1:30 p.m. at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
Questions such as “What are three treatments for low blood sugar?” will help participants better understand diabetes and how to manage care. Prizes will be available for winning participants.
Terri Clark, R.N., certified diabetes care and education nurse at Parkview Noble Hospital, will host the Diabetes Trivia Challenge and share knowledge about this chronic disease.
Anyone who has diabetes, wants to support a loved one, or just wants to expand their health knowledge is invited to participate in the support group. Support group meetings are free, but registration in advance is required. Please call the Parkview Center for Healthy Living at 347-8125 to register.
Individuals with diabetes may also receive one-on-one consultations with a certified diabetes educator through Parkview Noble Hospital. Certified diabetes educators include a registered nurse and a registered dietitian. A physician’s order is required, and insurance is billed. For questions, and to schedule an appointment for a consultation, call 347-8301.
