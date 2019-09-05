Recipe

Herb-crusted pork chops are low in carbohydrates and sodium with lots of flavor.

This recipe is among a number of healthy options at the Diabetes Food Hub, diabetesfoodhub.org.

One can make large batches of the low-sodium herb blend and use it to season chicken, pork tenderloin, fish, potatoes or other foods.

Herb-Crusted Pork Chops

Ingredients

dried rosemary, 1 tsp

dried oregano, 1 tsp

dried thyme, 1/2 tsp

garlic powder, 1/2 tsp

chili powder, 1/2 tsp

black pepper, 1/4 tsp

olive oil, 1 tbsp

pork loin boneless chops (about 1/2-inch thick), 1 1/2 lbs

Directions

In a small bowl, combine rosemary, oregano, thyme, garlic powder, chili powder, and black pepper. Mix well.

Add olive oil to a large sauté pan and heat over medium-high heat. Season pork chops on both sides with herb blend.

Saute pork chops for about 5 minutes per side or until done.

