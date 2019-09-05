This recipe is among a number of healthy options at the Diabetes Food Hub, diabetesfoodhub.org.
One can make large batches of the low-sodium herb blend and use it to season chicken, pork tenderloin, fish, potatoes or other foods.
Herb-Crusted Pork Chops
Ingredients
dried rosemary, 1 tsp
dried oregano, 1 tsp
dried thyme, 1/2 tsp
garlic powder, 1/2 tsp
chili powder, 1/2 tsp
black pepper, 1/4 tsp
olive oil, 1 tbsp
pork loin boneless chops (about 1/2-inch thick), 1 1/2 lbs
Directions
In a small bowl, combine rosemary, oregano, thyme, garlic powder, chili powder, and black pepper. Mix well.
Add olive oil to a large sauté pan and heat over medium-high heat. Season pork chops on both sides with herb blend.
Saute pork chops for about 5 minutes per side or until done.
