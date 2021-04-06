ALBION —Lots of new materials, Make & Take crafts for all ages and virtual and in-person programs are ready for the month of April at all three branches of the Noble County Public Library.
Adult books: “Hard Riding Cowboy” by Stacy Kennedy, “The Lost Boys” by Faye Kellerman, “Melt for You” by J.T. Geissinger, “One Little Lie” by Colleen Coble, “Perfect Pruning: a Practical Guide” by Simon Akeroyd, and “The Water Cure” by Sophie Mackintosh.
Teen books: “Archenemies” by Marissa Meyer, “The Princess Will Save You” by Sarah Henning, “Rules for Being a Girl” by Candace Bushnell & Katie Cotugno, and “The Shadows Between Us” by Tricia Levenseller.
Children’s books: “Bunny Trouble” (Peter Rabbit movie tie-in), “Dog Man: Fetch-22” by Dav Pilkey, “The Human Body: a Shine-a-Light Book” by Carron Brown & Rachael Saunders, “Miss Molly’s School of Kindness” by Zanna Davisson & Rosie Reeve, “Nibbles Numbers” by Emma Yarlett, and “No More Beige Food” by Leanne Shirtliffe.
New movies on DVD: “Batman: Family Matters” (Lego movies, also on Blu-ray), “Courting Mom & Dad” rated PG, “Freaky” rated R, “The Little Prince” rated PG, “Monster Hunter” rated PG-13, and”Monster Zone” rated PG.
New TV series: Cromwell: “Raising Hope” season 3. Albion: “Fargo” season 3. Avilla: “Doom Patrol” season 2.
Children’s programs: P.A.L.S. will be held on Wednesday, April 7, at 10 a.m. This month’s book is “One More Rabbit” by Margaret Wise Brown.
Storytimes this month will be Wednesdays, April 14, 21 and 28, at 10 a.m., featuring Firefly Award nominees.
Adult programs: Craft Therapy will be Tuesday, April 20, at 6 p.m. Try your hand at Pulled String Art! We will also have a Grab & Go craft option, Spring Wind Chimes.
Yoga continues with Kelly Meeks on Wednesdays, April 14, 21 and 28, at 5:30 p.m. A new six-week session runs from April 14 through May 19. The fee is $7 per class or $30 for entire session. Masks are required until settled in place on your mat.
Adult Book Discussion will be Thursday, April 15, at 1:30 p.m. The group will discuss “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn.
