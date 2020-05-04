FORT WAYNE — Nurses play a significant role in every patient’s journey to healing, bringing medical expertise along with a comforting touch, listening ear, warm smile and so much more.
National Nurses Week provides a special opportunity to highlight the dedication, sacrifice and commitment that nurses demonstrate on a daily basis.
“Nurses are remarkable people,” said Natalie Seaber, Regional Chief Nursing Officer for Lutheran Health Network. “They have a passion for caring and a commitment to quality and patient safety. They work tirelessly to ensure that our patients’ needs are met, and strive to make a difference in other people’s lives.”
National Nurses Week this week recognizes the more than 3.1 million registered nurses who help save lives and maintain the health of people around the country. This annual recognition, sponsored by the American Nurses Association, begins with National Nurses Day Wednesday and concluding with Florence Nightingale’s birthday on May 12. Florence Nightingale is regarded as the founder of modern nursing and is most widely known for her service during the Crimean War, where she organized care for wounded soldiers.
“Lutheran Health Network nurses play an integral role in helping patients heal, keeping our community healthy, and developing endearing relationships.. We appreciate all that our nurses do to care for our patients, their families and the community,” said Mark Medley, Regional President and CEO for Lutheran Health Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.