Several people arrested Wednesday, Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are brought in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Sedona G. Austin, 24, of the 00 block of West 5th Street, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Tia M. Barnes, 26, of the 1300 block of West Territorial Road, Battle Creek, Michigan, arrested in the 200 block of South West Street on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Landon R. Charles, 22, of the 10000 block of North D Drive, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Christopher C. Ferguson, 31, of the 2100 block of West 85th Street, Cleveland, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 144 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Larry D. Fisher Jr., 30, of the 9700 block of Bannock Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 62 at the 342 mile marker on a charge of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Manuel M. Mendoza, 23, of the 4100 block of West C.R. 135S, arrested on S.R. 127 at C.R. 500N, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended.
• Lewis F. Park, 37, of the 500 block of South Darling Street, arrested at home on a charge of felony theft of a firearm.
• Steven G. Pentico, 54, of the 3900 block of S.R. 127, arrested on North Wayne Streete at Wendell Jacob Avenue on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court.
• April M. Salay, 46, no address listed, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor driving while suspended.
• Stanley D. Wolf II, 35, of the 00 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
