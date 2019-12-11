Marriage licences
ANGOLA — The following wedding licenses were approved by the Steuben County Clerk of Courts over the past couple of weeks.
• William T. Grant and Michele C. Allen, both of Angola
• Adam A. Karst and Cheyanne D. Stetler, both of Angola
• Joseph A. Bertoia Jr. and Morgan N. Hayes, both of Hudson
• Veronica J. Gomez and Seth M. McDowell, both of Angola
• Louie C. Barnett and Misty A. Michael, both of Fremont
• Benjamin A. Jenkins and Autumn M. Hassett, both of Fremont
