FORT WAYNE — The Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne and Fort Wayne Philharmonic will lead over 25 organizations from across the community in presenting the historic Violins of Hope throughout Northeast Indiana.
The event started Nov. 9 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 23. Violins of Hope comprise a collection of restored instruments played by Jewish musicians before and during the Holocaust.
Israeli luthier Amnon Weinstein has spent the last two decades locating and restoring this collection of violins. These instruments serve as a testament to the defiance, resilience and legacy of the Jewish people, the triumph of the human spirit, and the power of music to lift hearts during even the most horrific circumstances, said a news release.
After growing up to become one of the most respected violin makers in the world, Weinstein was determined to reclaim his lost heritage. Twenty years ago, he started locating violins that were played by Jews in the camps and ghettos, painstakingly piecing them back together so they could be brought to life again on the concert stage. He dedicated this important work to 400 relatives he never knew, all who were murdered by Nazi Germany.
Although most of the musicians who originally played these instruments were silenced by the Holocaust, their voices live on through the violins that Weinstein has lovingly restored.
“Violins of Hope, the two-week commemoration of concerts, visual art exhibitions, theater, public conversation, interfaith dialogue, readings, genealogical study, and educational activities is arguably the largest and most significant collaboration of its type under one arts and cultural theme in the history of Fort Wayne,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry.
Most importantly, Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Youth Orchestra musicians will bring to life the humanity and stories of those who owned these precious instruments through dozens of local and area performances.
Events include an exhibition at the History Center, 302 E. Berry St., Fort Wayne, “Strings of the Holocaust,” through Dec. 1.
Also:
• Rhinehart Music Center, PFW, The Pianist, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, 7 p.m.
• Cinema Center, Nov. 20-21, 2 and 7 p.m.
• Sweetwater Sound, Violins of Hope: Stories of Defiance, Resilience, and Legacy, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
There are many other presentations planned over the coming weeks in Fort Wayne to celebrate Violins of Hope.
For additional information, call 481.0777 or log on to the website at fwphil.org.
