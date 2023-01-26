These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Anika Lauren, a girl, was born Jan. 25 to Gerald and Krista (Miller) Bontrager, LaGrange.
Julie Anna, a girl, was born Jan. 25 to Kevin and Rachel (Borntreger) Yoder, Topeka.
Derek, a boy, was born Jan. 24 to Gerald and Hannah (Troyer) Yoder, LaGrange.
Norene Rose, a girl, was born Jan. 24 to Steven and Katie (Bontrager) Miller, LaGrange.
Mandi Jo, a girl, was born Jan. 23 to Jesse and Nora (Miller) Yoder, Topeka.
Audreana Kay, a girl, was born Jan. 22 to Darin and Amy (Yoder) Troyer, Topeka.
Gracelyn Kay Ann, a girl, was born Jan. 21 to Lamar and Kristina (Yoder) Yoder, Topeka.
Eva Christine, a girl, was born Jan. 19 to Lamar and Mary (Hershberger) Bontrager, Ligonier.
Matthew Lynn, a boy, was born Jan. 19 to Daniel and Mary (Schlabach) Schrock, Middlebury.
