KENDALLVILLE — Advanced Care planning is a difficult but important topic, Parkview professionals will offer their help at today’s Advance Care Planning “lunch and learn” from noon to 1 p.m. at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
Registration is required. Call 347-8125 to register or to ask questions.
It is the first time this program has been held at the CLC through the Parkview Center for Healthy Living.
Erica Downing, advance care planning facilitator and instructor, Parkview Health, and Taylor Yoder, community health improvement manager, Parkview Noble Hospital, will lead attendees through a discussion on the process of advance care planning.
The conversation will include: determining one’s healthcare values and goals, the healthcare choices that may need to be made in the future, how to talk about choices with loved ones and doctors or other providers, and making a written plan for an advance directive.
Often called a living will, an advance directive provides directions on an individual’s wishes regarding emergency medical interventions and end-of-life care.
Having healthcare decisions made already when/if a medical crisis occurs can eliminate uncertainty and ensure that a person’s wishes are honored should he or she be incapacitated. Part of the process is thinking about what an acceptable quality of life might be in a given situation because that can determine what medical measures a person does or does not want taken on his or her behalf.
Educational materials will be available for attendees to fill out or take home. Yoder and Downing can also assist attendees in completing documents such as an official advance directive and a designation of a healthcare representative to communicate a person’s wishes if the person can’t speak for themselves. Attendees can also follow up with a one-on-one appointment to complete the conversation.
Adults of all ages are welcome at this free event. A healthy lunch will be served, with dishes chosen by Parkview Center for Healthy Living’s community outreach dietitian Caitlyn Bauer, RDN, LD. Because the COVID pandemic is still ongoing, mask wearing is recommended for safety.
