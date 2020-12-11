These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Karson Noah, a boy, was born Dec. 10 to Marlin and Marilyn (Bontrager) Miller, Topeka.
Jenean Joy, a girl, was born Dec. 5 to James and Lorene (Mast) Bontrager, Ligonier.
Vanessa Anne, a girl, was born Brian and Beth (Yoder) Hochstetler, Goshen.
Savannah Alee, a girl, was born Dec. 2 to Daryl and Nadine (Yoder) Chupp, Middlebury.
Alayna Joy, a girl, was born Dec. 1 to Vernon and Leah (Yoder) Hochstetler, LaGrange.
Miles Rafe, a boy, was born Dec. 1 to Kit and Katherine (Cripe) Clouse, Burr Oak, Michigan.
Amanda Sue, a girl, was born Dec. 1 to Daniel and Susannah (Miller) Miller, Shipshewana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.