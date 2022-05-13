KENDALLVILLE —The top winners of the Kendallville Public Library’s 22nd Annual Kleiman Creative Writing Contest were announced during an Awards Ceremony at the Community Learning Center on Thursday, April 21. Nearly 300 students entered books for the contest in the categories of Fiction, Non-Fiction,Graphic Novel, and Poetry. Books were judged, bound, and returned to the students during the awards ceremony.
The first place winners, their book titles and their schools are listed below. They each received a $50 gift card and will have their books placed in the KPL collection for all to read.
Fourth Grade:
• Non-Fiction: “Sea Turtles” by Blake Silver, Wayne Center.
• Fiction: “Hazel and the Popcorn Machine” by Arianna Howel, Wayne Center.
• Poetry: “The Poetry Book” by Victoria Lee, South Side.
• Graphic Novel: “Calico Ca” by Alexiana Arellano, Avilla.
Fifth Grade
• Non-fiction: “Decade Superstars” by Sydnee Hillier, Wayne Center.
• Fiction: “Ed the Equation” by Bryce Shultz, Avilla.
• Poetry: “NFL Poems” by Jayden May, Wayne Center.
• Graphic Novel: “Pen Pal?” by Lila Newhall, Wayne Center.
Sixth Grade
• Non-fiction: “ABC’s of Books” by Amelia Winkle, St. Mary’s.
• Fiction: “Attack of the Destroyer” by Jennavieve McWhirter, homeschool.
David Kleiman, son of Isadore and Pearl Kleiman, who started the contest in his parents’ honor, continues to be involved today, along with his own children and grandchildren. The library is grateful for their continued support.
View a full list of winners on the library’s website at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
