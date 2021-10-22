KENDALLVILLE — Gaslight Playhouse will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at the Community Learning Center the weekend of Dec. 10-12. Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Auditions are open to adults and children of all ages. Jo Drudge will direct the production.
Auditions are Monday and Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the CLC, 401 E. Diamond St. Potential cast members need to attend only one night of auditions. Materials will be provided at the auditions, so potential cast members do not need to prepare a monologue or other items before the audition.
Lead roles include Mother, Grace Bradley; loud and bossy Imogene Herdman; and narrator Beth Bradley.
Supporting roles include Father, Bob Bradley; little brother Charlie Bradley; Ralph, Leroy, Claude, Ollie and Gladys Herdman; Mrs. Armstrong; Mrs. McCarthy, a younger version of Mrs. Armstrong; and prim and proper Alice Wendleken.
Featured roles are Mrs. Slocum, Mrs. Clark, Mrs. Clausing, Maxine, Hobie and David.
Ensemble roles include Beverly, two Firemen, Shirley, Juanita, Doris, Angel Choir members, Baby Angels and Shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.