Corunna church plans rummage giveaway
CORUNNA — The Corunna Church of Christ is having a free rummage giveaway Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the church, Michigan and Walnut streets in Corunna.
The church is serving an ice cream social Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Corunna Town Park. There will be games for all ages.
Wayne Center church offers 3-day sale
KENDALLVILLE — The Wayne Center Church, 1015 E. Schoolhouse Road, will have its annual rummage sale Aug. 6-8. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Saturday is Half-Price Day.
Chicken sandwiches and pie will be available for lunch. Six-inch frozen pies and 9-inch pies are available on request.
Cooking coach offers produce class at Albion center
ALBION — Laurie Beck, a personal cooking coach, will give a demonstration and tasting Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation and Community Center, 2080 W. 300 N. The center is 2 miles west of the spotlight in Albion.
Beck is an instructor with certifications in whole food plant-based cooking, Roubxe and Food for Life. Participating will learn how to cook using seasonal, local produce, taste free samples and get recipes.
The cost is $10 per person, which can be paid on arrival by cash or check only. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced during the program. Augusta Hills follows CDC guidelines for COVID-19 prevention and protection of guests.
Contact Beck at 260-241-3107 or beckla321@gmail.com for more information.
