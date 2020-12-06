Red Kettle drive bells are ringing in Noble County, as volunteers continue the tradition of facing cold temperatures to warm homes and hearts.
The money raised during the Christmas season by Noble County's Red Kettle drive is distributed by Common Grace Ministries. Founded in 1996 by area churches, Common Grace Ministries helps people in desperate situations who have nowhere else to turn. Common Grace is the Salvation Army Service Extension Unit for Noble County.
Two years ago Noble County's Red Kettle campaign was No. 1 in the state; it was second in the state last year, "but still broke our daily kettle total," said the Rev. Angie Kidd, executive director of Common Grace.
On a day to day basis, most of the people who turn to Common Grace for help are among the "working poor." They have an income but it is not enough to meet their basic needs. Common Grace staff members help families with money management skills, including use of other Common Grace Ministries services and referral to other resources, so that they have the money for rent and utilities. To get over those humps, Salvation Army funds are used to assist with rent and utilities.
"Most of our people are back to work," Kidd said. "But the rent and utility moratoriums did so much damage because some did not make any payments on their bills during the moratoriums. That left them with extremely high bills once the moratoriums lifted. People are still trying to recover. We are now back in another (winter) moratorium and when that ends on March 15 it may be worse than we normally see" regarding rent and utility assistance.
Because people were receiving pandemic aid and did not come for assistance during the moratoriums, Red Kettle drive money from 2019 was not spent on rent and utilities for several months. Funds that are not spent in the county are sent back to the state each year. To keep the kettle funds working in Noble County, Kidd found ways to help pandemic-pummeled Noble County residents, especially seniors, who are most at risk.
In addition to disaster assistance in partnership with the Red Cross, donations to last year's Red Kettle drive in Noble County are touching the lives of countless people.
• In-room activity boxes and virtual visit stations in Noble County nursing homes through the Community Cares program of Salvation Army.
• Checks for $75 Kroger shopping trips to seniors who are receiving no other services and living on their own.
• A "tech center" at the new Noble County Council on Aging senior center, nearing completion on South Main Street in Kendallville.
• School kits for children who receive free or reduced lunches.
The urgent need for nursing home residents to safely connect with family and friends was met by funding the creation of virtual visit stations in nursing homes. With the use of computer systems and portable computer tablets loved ones can now share the love and support that is essential to us all.
Mike Bodenhafer’s staff at PMC Computers and Surveillance helped with the creation of the virtual visit stations. They assisted with the computers and equipment for the stations, the tablets and a couple of movie projectors and big screens so movies can be shown while allowing physical distancing of residents.
Kidd approached Cherish Smith, executive director of the Noble County Council on Aging, asking what she still needed for the new senior center. Smith stated they had a tech center planned, but no funding for the equipment. Once again, PMC helped outfit four tech stations. Phoenix Office Machines assisted with two printers and Office Depot assisted with four chairs. Seniors will receive assistance with taxes, Medicare and other computer-related needs. Smith has a goal of safely connecting youth with seniors to teach them how to do email and other basic computer skills. All the equipment was obtained with Salvation Army funding.
Salvation Army funds are assisting people who need their license updated, but cannot afford it. Without a current ID, people cannot get jobs or housing. It can also be a barrier to acquiring other assistance, including Medicaid, insurance and even a library card. “Our staff assists the neighbors with gathering the appropriate documents to go to the BMV and now the BMV will accept the Salvation Army checks to pay for it when needed,” Kidd said.
An ongoing use for Red Kettle funds is Tools for Schools — 600 kits went to elementary schools in Noble County to students on free or reduced lunches and extra kits were given to the teachers who need them, if their school participates in ringing the bell.
Tools for Schools includes public and private schools, Kidd said, "unless they tell us they don't need any."
"We have had a lot of fun and done a lot of good with Red Kettle money," Kidd said. "That money does a lot of work in the community all year long that people don't see."
Kettle drive bell ringers can
register by phone or online
The Red Kettle drive is underway through Christmas Eve. Volunteers are desperately needed throughout the county and can be scheduled through registertoring.com or by calling Ellyne Sollenberger in Kendallville at 582-9609. Rome City residents can call Jerry Burghduff at 343-1177 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and residents in Ligonier can call 349-1942.
In addition, people who wish to support Common Grace and the Red Kettle drive can mail or drop off checks at Common Grace Ministries, P.O. Box 203, 2004 Dowling Street, Kendallville, IN 46755.
Salvation Army donations also can be dropped off at Campbell & Fetter Bank in Kendallville.
