ALBION — A summer intern at the Noble County Convention & Visitors Bureau is sharing her experiences as a newcomer to Noble County on a blog at visitnoblecounty.com.
Lyzbeth Safoah King, originally from Ghana, is studying for her master’s degree in professional communication at Purdue University Fort Wayne. She is also pursuing a certificate in health communication.
King took over the tourism blog to post about her “firsts” in Noble County, including the Noble County Courthouse, Annie Oakley Perfumery, Chain O’ Lakes State Park and Black Pine Animal Sanctuary. To learn more about King and to read her blog posts, contact her at intern@visitnoblecounty.com.
The tourism bureau is also announcing a brand-new social media platform, Threads.
Threads is a new way to share about Noble County within digital text-style communications. The platform is link, image, and video-friendly. Followers are encouraged to follow the bureau on Instagram and on Threads. Key Takeaways for Thread is a new digital app built by the Instagram team for sharing text updates and joining public conversations. It is free for the user and free for the account holder. It works well with other social media.
To use Threads, log into your Instagram account. Posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos up to five minutes in length.
