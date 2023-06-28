KENDALLVILLE — Registrations are open for the 2023 edition of “So You Think You’ve Got Talent” contest, sponsored by the Community Learning Center’s Performing Arts Committee.
The annual contest is open to all ages and talents, including musicians, singers, dancers, actors, comedians, magicians and bands.
The contest will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St. Prizes are $1,000 for the first-place winner, $500 for second place and $250 for third place.
Performance slots are limited to a maximum of 24 acts and must be approved by the producers from a video audition of what would be performed at the talent show. All acts must be family-friendly.
To audition, performers must submit a video of their act. All video submissions must be sent to talentshowkville@gmail.com. There will be no “in person” auditions this year. Auditions can be submitted through Google Drive or a Youtube link.
Required information includes: Name of Act (as it would appear in the program; name of individual contact person (For kids younger than 14 or large groups; type N/A if same as above); email address; phone number; detailed description of the talent (list song names if using music); technical needs if selected to perform; whether a piano is needed; and other details as necessary.
The audition form can be found at this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1HWfjDZ2w66zueLZrSB6AwOlOO_ne3IaW9X7doegsUc0/edit?fbclid=IwAR2AZw-MHrAUoeDQ81rR13060eKwNZUGVEcGKp7zq2tmeyiTV6SwEz6EyY.
Each act selected for the talent show will pay a holding fee of $50, which will be refunded the night of the performance if the act shows up and performs on Aug. 19. Performers who drop out or do not show up on the night of the talent show will not be refunded their holding fee.
All payments must be paid by check or money order, made payable to “CLC Performing Arts Committee.” Cash will not be accepted. Performers will only pay this fee if they have confirmation that they have been chosen to perform in the show.
The time limit for each act can a maximum of 3 minutes, 30 seconds. If the act is longer than 3 minutes, 30 seconds, the performer will have to cut the length of the act to that time limit. Any chosen act exceeding the limit will be disqualified. Performers must make their own music cuts. The producers will not cut music for the chosen acts.
All video submissions should be sent in no later than Sunday, July 30, by midnight. All acts will be finalized by Monday, July 31. Performers will be notified by email with the confirmation of their selection to perform on Aug. 19.
After the audition, producers will give the selected acts information on sound checks, rehearsal schedule, where to send the holding fee and other show details.
The panel of judges will be announced at a later date. Judges will use a score sheet and points will be tabulated. Selected performers will be given a score sheet to see the criteria for judging.
Contact producer Josh Ogle at talentshowkville@gmail.com for questions or for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.