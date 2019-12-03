KENDALLVILLE — The Mid-America Windmill Museum will open for its 17th annual “Windmill Winter Wonderland” light show on two weekends, Dec. 6, 7 and 8 and again on Dec. 13, 14 and 15. The walk-through light display, illuminated by glowing luminaries, is open each evening from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Admission is $5 per person, with children younger than age 12 admitted free.
The Independent Full Gospel Church of Ashley will present a live Nativity on Saturday evenings, Dec. 7 and 14. The church has provided a Bible and two $100 gift certificates to be given away in a drawing in Baker Hall.
The magical light display has become a memory-making tradition for families and offers new displays each year. Pro Fed Credit Union has provided one of this year’s new displays, an elf climbing a ladder to drop a coin in a piggy bank. When the coin drops, the coins in the belly of the piggy bank light up.
Displays of the Minions, tractors, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and the Nativity serve as popular backdrops for family holiday pictures.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet children in decorated Baker Hall, where crafters and vendors will offer items for sale and warm food is available. All children age 11 and younger will receive a gift bag and are eligible to sign up for drawing to win one of three bicycles. Toddlers will receive a special gift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.