ANGOLA — Turning Point Homeless Shelter of Steuben County and Compassion Pregnancy Centers of Northeastern Indiana announced this week that they will be hosting a celebration and night of music at Commons Park on Sept. 21.
There will be live music on the stage off John Street, 4-9 p.m. The event is coordinated by Jams For Jesus and the music will consist of four worship bands from the surrounding area comprised of many talented musicians whom attend area churches. There will be multiple counties as well and three states represented. There will be food by Lakeside Farms and drink by Caleo Cafe.
This is a family friendly event that is free to attend although corporate sponsorships are still being pursued. The list of current corporate sponsors at the Gold and Silver level are Custom Sound Design, Bills Professional Towing, Printing Place, Barton Lake RV Sales and Service, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park, Forbes Disability Group and Stout Law Group.
Individuals are welcome to bring a can of food or baby formula to help stock the pantries.
Turning Point, formerly known as Operation Shelter, was founded in October of 1989 by the Steuben County Ministerial Association to provide temporary emergency shelter for transients and the homeless of Steuben County. Turning Point is a not-for-profit agency under the statues of the State of Indiana and the federal government. Its mission is to foster a secure and nurturing environment for individuals and families confronting life’s struggles.
"We seek to promote positive life changes physically and spiritually, to those wishing to rebuild and renew," said the news release announcing the event.
Turning Point is currently in use every day with occupancy ranging from one to 40 people per night. Individuals or families may be referred to Turning Point by local clergy, social service agencies or law enforcement.
Turning Point's ministry depends upon churches, individuals, businesses and other service organizations for approximately 75% of its yearly budget. The remaining 25% comes from the City of Angola and the Steuben County United Way. Turning Point receives no federal or state funding for operational expenses. It also has an endowment fund at the Steuben County Community Foundation. In addition to financial support from groups and individuals, Turning Point depends on other donations such as consumables, supplies, time and talent.
Compassion Pregnancy Centers of Northeastern Indiana has an office at the Elmhurst Professional Plaza, 909 W. Maumee St., Suite F, Angola. It provides free pregnancy testing, limited obstetrical ultrasounds and information about pregnancy choices including abortion, adoption and parenting. In addition, it offers educational classes to all its clients, covering topics that include early pregnancy, healthy choices, labor, delivery and childhood development from birth to 3 years of age.
"Our goal is to equip our clients with what they need to succeed in their role as parent, providing emotional, educational, material and spiritual support for men and women in our community," said the news release.
Classes are private, one-on-one, weekly, one-hour sessions with a trained consultant. By attending these classes, clients earn merits that enable them to "shop" in the Baby Shower room which allows them to "purchase" everything they may need for their child, from diapers and wipes, to cribs and car seats.
"An unplanned pregnancy can be a scary situation for any woman to be in — we get it. That’s why we are here. To encourage, equip and empower women to make the best decision for them," says the news release. "Take the fear out of the situation with control, freedom and peace of mind."
