KENDALLVILLE — MyPlate, a meal-planning tool from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, can be a powerful way for helping diabetics to consume a healthy balance of carbohydrates, protein, fiber and fats.
Terri Clark, RN, certified diabetes care and education nurse at Parkview Noble Hospital, will lead a discussion about MyPlate at the Thursday, March 30, meeting of the Parkview Noble Center for Healthy Living’s Diabetes Support Group. The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
March is National Nutrition Month, so it’s a good time to learn about MyPlate. Not only does MyPlate help people focus on eating more fruits, vegetables and whole grains, but the program also serves as a source of recipes for healthy, budget-friendly meals.
Anyone seeking support and information for living better with diabetes is welcome to attend the monthly meetings of the Diabetes Support Group. Center. Support group meetings are free, but registration in advance is required. Please call the Parkview Center for Healthy Living at 260-347-8125 to register.
Individuals with diabetes may also receive on-on-one consultations with a certified diabetes educator through Parkview Noble Hospital. For questions, and to schedule an appointment for a consultation, call 260-347-8301.
