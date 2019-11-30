Sorority to visit Shipshewana
SHIPSHEWANA — Members of Xi Delta Epsilon chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority will have brunch Friday, Dec. 6, at The Blue Gate, then attend a musical program, at 1 p.m.
Members should arrive at the restaurant before 11 a.m., and bring their stuffed animals donations for the pediatric department at Lutheran Hospital.
Albion Lions host Breakfast with Santa at the Albion Fire Station
ALBION — The Albion Lions Club will be holding its breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Albion Fire Station from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. A freewill donation will be accepted.
There will be a raffle for a boy’s and a girl’s bike. Tickets cost $1 each or six for $5. Winners need not be present to win.
The event will include a Santa letter box, pictures with Santa and free children’s ID with Gary Cox of the Ligonier Police Department. Citrus sales will also be held.
