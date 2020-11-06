AVILLA — Jack Frederick was recognized at the Noble County GOP Breakfast at St. James Restaurant in Avilla on Saturday, Oct. 24, by Republican chairwoman Shelly Williams, for 50 years of serving as Wayne Township-#21 Precinct chairman. His wife, Roberta, served nearly all of those years as his vice chair as well.
When Frederick was first elected in 1970, he went door to door to every household in his precinct to be sure they were registered to vote. He even went one year when he had pneumonia.
He made lists of shut-ins and college kids that needed to figure out how to vote. He arranged rides as much as he could so no one was left unaccounted. He still makes sure everyone who wants to vote can get to the polls.
Frederick always told people, if they had trouble figuring out their ballot, to give him a call, even if they were Democrats. His daughter, Kim Sabrosky, who was in attendance with her siblings Saturday, said that when she was a senior in high school, he asked all her friends who came into the house if they were registered to vote. If they weren’t, he got out the paperwork and had them fill it out then and there. And again, it didn’t matter with what party they were affiliated, as long as they were registered.
Frederick would put each voter’s contact information on index cards. Then mid-way through Election Day, if people hadn’t showed up at the polls yet, he would have three or four women take those cards and make phone calls to get those people out to vote.
He always put signs out and made sure his neighbors had their signs out as well. And he picked up signs as soon as the polls closed, which he still does to this day.
He was treasurer of the party during the Louie Moser era. Governor Robert Orr had a little song created for him as he ran for governor. Frederick recorded that song and put it out on his truck’s public address system, playing it at all the parades that year.
Frederick was trustee for a few years and served on the county council. He received the Sagamore of the Wabash for his extensive community service, various board participation, and volunteer work.
“The amount of work he has put in over the years, has put volunteering for the Grand Old Party onto a different, higher level that most of us aspire to! Jack is a model for others to follow and we are honored to recognize him for his efforts,” Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.