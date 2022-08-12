WARSAW — Grace College & Village at Winona will present The Booth Brothers, The Guardians and special guests, The No Name Quartet in its concert series on Saturday. Aug. 20. The concert begins at 6 p.m. at Lakeview Middle School, 848 E. Smith St. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.
Tickets are available at iTickets.com or by calling 1-800-965-9324. Limited Artist Circle Tickets remain. Artist Circle Seats are $40 per person and general admission tickets are $25.
This concert will begin with local favorites, The No Name Quartet of Winona Lake. Tim Yocum, Bob Jackson, Jeff Secaur and Mike Yocum have performed together for nearly 20 years and present an annual Mother’s Day concert.
The Booth Brothers — Michael, Paul and Buddy — love southern gospel music and believe it touches the soul and offers encouragement and hope. This trio, collectively and individually, has been acknowledged as one of the finest in the business having received many awards over the years, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Trio of the Year, Male Group of the Year, and Best Live Performers among other awards.
The Guardians are a southern gospel quartet with a unique sound and tight harmony. Group members Dean Hickman, John Darin Rowsey, Pat Barker and Scott Mullins have received two Dove Award nominations and multiple Singing News #1 Songs and Fan awards.
