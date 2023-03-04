KENDALLVILLE — Many Americans are wrestling with mental health challenges such as anxiety and depression, and Noble County residents are experiencing the same struggles. Knowing what to do if you suspect a friend, loved one, co-worker or neighbor is considering suicide can empower you to help them get the support they need.
That’s why Parkview Noble Hospital is offering free suicide prevention training to the community on Thursday, March 9, from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Community Learning Center, 401 Diamond St., Kendallville.
Trainers from the hospital teach QPR, which stands for “question, persuade and refer.” The goal of QPR classes is to save lives by providing innovative, practical and proven suicide prevention training. Just as training in CPR or the Heimlich Maneuver equips the learner to provide an emergency response to someone experiencing a physical health crisis, QPR equips an individual to act in a mental health crisis.
Training for this course will be provided by certified QPR instructors Mary Lehman, president of Noble County Suicide Prevention, and Taylor Yoder, Community Health Improvement manager for Parkview Noble Hospital.
Anyone 18 and older can learn QPR in one short session and be prepared to recognize the signs of someone at risk of suicide, offer the person hope and connect them to expert, compassionate care.
The class is free, but registration in advance is required. Call 260-347-8125 to register.
