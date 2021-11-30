NORTH MANCHESTER —Link Gallery at Manchester University offers art pieces in an exhibit by North Manchester resident Briana “Bri” Floor in “Indigi-Flections: Reflections on an Indigenous Identity.”
Beginning in November, which is Native American Heritage Month, the exhibit continues through Feb. 4.
Link Gallery is in Winger Hall on East Street in North Manchester. The public is welcome, with masks are required inside MU buildings.
The art show features colorful skirts, detailed drawings and vibrant paintings.
Growing up in North Manchester, Floor also spent time in the hills with her Native relatives in Appalachia. She is a poet and has spent many years working as a healer in both Native and Eastern traditions.
