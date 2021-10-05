TOPEKA – Interra Credit Union recently bought a new branch location at 210 W. Lake St., a quarter-mile from the credit union’s current office. The new location is centrally located in the heart of the town.
The office will be renovated and branded with an opening date planned for early 2022.
“We identified the opportunity to purchase this new location, formerly operated by Horizon Bank, earlier this summer,” said Joel Richard, senior vice president of member experience at Interra. “We believe this location will allow us to serve our existing member base and provide an opportunity for future growth in the community of Topeka.”
Renovations will begin this fall on the 4,900-square-foot, full-service office. This location provides amenities that are not currently offered to the Topeka membership including a drive-up and increased lobby space. Along with these services, the office will include a night depository, ATM, technology conveniences such as online and mobile banking and local lending for consumers, mortgage, agribusiness, and commercial needs.
Once renovations are complete, Interra’s current Topeka office at 336 E. Lake St. will close its facility and staff will transition to the new location.
Interra, headquartered in Goshen, was charted in 1932 and has assets of $1.5 billion. The credit union’s field of membership spans 18 counties in northern Indiana, with more than 300 full and part-time employees serving more than 86,000 members. Interra currently operates 16 offices in Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall and Noble counties in Indiana and via a suite of robust electronic services at interracu.com.
