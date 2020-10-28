“The golden rule of parenting is to always show your children the kind of person you want them to be.”
— Elizabeth Roxas
The other day my friend Brad and I were playing disc golf in Commons Park. It is a great way to get in a good walk and spend time with friends. In 18 holes of conversation you can almost solve all of the world’s problems.
During our walk, Brad asked me, “Can you remember what specific words of wisdom your parents passed on to you?”
I was intrigued by the question and reached out to my brother and sisters to see what their response would be. The two responses that came back were, “Always remember to say please and thank you,” and “if you haven’t anything nice to say about someone, don’t say anything at all.” Hopefully, I have followed their advice.
This quote, “The golden rule of parenting is to always show your children the kind of person you want them to be” is powerful because it reminds me of my mom and dad. Yes, they gave me words of wisdom, but it was how they behaved that was the true lesson.
My dad was the epitome of hard work. Throughout my childhood he would work a number of jobs, day shift or night shift and never complain. When he got home, he would work endlessly in the yard until he would find himself asleep in his favorite chair. Through all this work, he always found time to play catch with my brother and me.
My mother was the teacher in the family, and the reason that I became a teacher, myself. She would see us out the door, help with school work if we needed it, and have dinner on the table at night. She encouraged my brother, sisters and me to do the best we could and told us that someday we would be successful!
Now that I am a lot older and have had the responsibility of being a parent myself, I have a greater appreciation for what my mom and dad did for me, how the way they lived their lives influenced the way I live mine, and what I must do in order to guide my own children.
My challenge to each of you is to take a few minutes to think about what words of wisdom your parents had for you and also to reflect on what way they had a powerful influence on your life. Reach out to your siblings and compare notes.
Michael Jordan expresses the role of parents well in his quote, “My heroes are and were my parents. I can’t see having anyone else as my heroes.”
