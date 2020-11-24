ANGOLA — Six new Master Masons have been welcomed to the Angola Masonic Lodge No. 236.
Barrett Sanborn serves as Worshipful Master and Paul Friend is Past Master. New members include Dustin Dobson, Alex Dobson, Mason Hottell, Charlie Chapman, Matthew Wignall and Mason Gipson.
Angola Masonic Lodge was chartered in 1858 and has been located in three different buildings in Angola over time. It built its current three-story high lodge building in 1924 on Public Square. A new awning has been put up on the building so people can see the Masonic emblems and more easily help identify its location.
Interested men in the community who would like to learn more about Masonry may find the Angola Masonic Lodge webpage at angolamasoniclodge.com. There are numerous other websites on the internet to learn about the purposes of being a member in Masonry.
There are three other Masonic Lodges in the Steuben County: Northeastern Lodge No. 210 in Fremont, Star Lodge No. 225 in Orland and Ashley Lodge No. 614 in Ashley. Each lodge is operated by a set of officers that conduct the business of the lodge and bring in new members.
Once a person joins a Masonic Lodge, there are other branches like Angola York Rite, Fort Wayne Mizpah Shrine, Fort Wayne Valley of Scottish Rite and the Ashley Eastern Star. Many Masons are not only active in their Lodge but in one or more of these branches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.