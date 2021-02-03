DEAR AMOR: Can I grow a tree that is higher than the zone I live in? I live in zone 5 and the tree is zone 9-11. Why would it not grow in my zone? — Steve
DEAR STEVE: I am reminded of an experience I had in an orange orchard up in the highlands of Taiwan. Around harvest season, that orchard becomes an outdoor restaurant. The dining experience was great. Desserts are on the trees. Parents, as repeat customers, led their young children in search of the trees that bear the sweetest oranges.
When I settled in Indiana, I thought I got a chance to recreate that impressive outdoor dining. Unfortunately, my husband taught me the hard-to-swallow lessons about plant hardiness!
Lately, I had heard awestruck individuals finding seeds in avocados and bragging that they can successfully grow an avocado tree. Meanwhile, the crown of pineapple from the stores became so tempting to some that they just have to make plant babies out of them.
Banana trees have even appeared in garden catalogs for years, sold as a cold-hardy plant in zones 4-10. But mine never woke up from its winter nap. I could have been happy to see it grow at least. Never mind its fruit. I know it will never get that far.
Then again, in regards to these cold-hardy banana trees for zone 4-10, anyone ever succeeded in growing one at all? I have not seen a standing tree anywhere. Not in Michigan. Not in Indiana. I do hope to hear from someone who had successfully grown one outdoors, but I doubt it.
Garden fruit tree favorites like apples, pears, apricots, cherries, peaches, among many others are recommended for zone 5. They shed their leaves and go dormant during the long winter months. In early spring, charming cheery blossoms cover the whole tree, welcoming pollinator honeybees and other insects who are attracted to their scented petals and sweet nectars. By that, fruit development begins.
A one-year-old tropical tree planted in areas lower than a recommended zone are too tender and not wired to survive the long harsh winter. A mature plant also needed a year-round of uninterrupted growth in order to produce flowers, which is an exact opposite to winter hardy fruit trees.
It is therefore important to consider zone hardiness when purchasing plants from catalogs or ordering online that corresponds to the zones we are in. A perennial vegetable, shrub or tree in some warmer regions can automatically become an annual plant in colder states.
Here’s an interesting, easy guide to fruit tree “Care Through the Seasons” by University of Minnesota Extension:
March — For existing trees, prune before growth begins and after coldest weather has passed.
April, May — Plant bare-root trees as soon as the soil can be worked.
April, May — If last year’s growth was less than 12 inches, apply compost around the base of tree.
May, June — Plant potted trees after threat of frost has passed.
May, June — As flower buds begin to turn pink, start watching for insect and disease symptoms.
May through October — Water trees as you would any other tree in your yard.
June, July — Thin fruit. Remove smallest fruit to encourage larger fruit.
August through October — Harvest. Taste fruit when it appears to be fully colored. If it’s too starchy, wait a few days.
October, November — Rake up fallen leaves and fruit, then compost or discard it.
November — Apply tree wrap to prevent winter injury.
November through March — Look for deer and vole damage; put fencing around tree if needed.
